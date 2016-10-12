SRINAGAR, India (AP) — The Indian army says a three-day standoff between its soldiers and suspected rebels in Indian-controlled Kashmir has ended with the killing of two militants.
Army officer Maj. Gen. Ashok Narula said the fighting ended Wednesday near saffron-rich Pampore town on the outskirts of the disputed region’s main city of Srinagar.
The rebels had taken positions inside a building in a sprawling government compound. The multistory building was extensively damaged.
A soldier and a police official were injured in the initial fighting on Monday.
Kashmir is experiencing its largest protests against Indian rule in recent years, sparked by the killing in July of a popular rebel commander by Indian soldiers.
The protests, and a sweeping military crackdown, have nearly paralyzed daily life.
