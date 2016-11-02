KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — India’s president has arrived in Nepal for a three-day visit that is mostly a goodwill and pilgrimage trip to the neighboring Himalayan nation.
President Pranab Mukherjee was welcomed at Kathmandu’s airport by Nepal’s president, Bidhya Devi Bhandari.
He will spend three days in Nepal, where he will meet with the president, prime minister and top officials. He’ll also visit revered Hindu temples.
Security has been stepped up around Kathmandu, Nepal’s capital, with thousands of police and army officers guarding the streets.
The government declared Wednesday a national holiday to welcome Mukherjee.
