NEW DELHI (AP) — Police say a Muslim man has died days after he beaten by a mob of people in western India who suspected he was transporting cows for slaughter.
Police said Pehlu Khan died Tuesday of the injuries he sustained when he and 14 other men were brutally beaten Saturday night in Rajasthan state.
Hindus consider cows to be sacred. In many Indian states, the slaughtering of cows and selling of beef are either restricted or banned.
The men had bought the animals at a cattle fair and were taking them home in neighboring Haryana state.
Police said the mob stopped the trucks near Behror town, pulled out the men and beat them up.
