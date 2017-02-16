NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — An Indian man has admitted he improperly touched a sleeping woman aboard a flight last year from Los Angeles to New Jersey.
Veerabhadrarao Kunam pleaded guilty Thursday to assault in federal court in Newark.
The 58-year-old resident of Visakhapatnam, India, was arrested in July after the Virgin America flight arrived in Newark.
Prosecutors say the woman awoke to find Kunam touching her genitals.
Most Read Stories
- Disappearance of Seattle-based crab boat, crew a ‘mystery’
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
- 'Too late to slow down': 13 vehicles caught in I-90 mudslide; only one lane open VIEW
- Cellphone of admitted UW shooter outside Milo Yiannopoulos event was wiped clean, records show
- Seattle is close to breaking rain record for month
The woman alerted her male travel companion, who confronted Kunam. Investigators say Kunam offered to buy the man a drink. He declined and reported the incident to a flight crew member.
Kunam faces between 30 and 60 days in prison and up to 90 days in an inpatient alcohol treatment center as part of his plea agreement. He will be sentenced March 22
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.