NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s foreign minister says she is undergoing medical tests for a transplant after suffering kidney failure.

In a message posted Wednesday on Twitter, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said she is undergoing dialysis at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi.

The 64-year-old minister was admitted to the hospital last week. She said in her post: “Presently, I am on dialysis. I am undergoing tests for a kidney transplant. Lord Krishna will bless.”