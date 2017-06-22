ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says an Indian naval officer who was sentenced to death by a military court on charges of espionage and sabotage has submitted a petition for mercy to the country’s army chief, seeking a pardon.
In a statement, the military said Kulbhushan Jadhav in his petition has “admitted his involvement in espionage, terrorist and subversive activities” in Pakistan.
It said Jadhav has expressed “remorse” over his actions, which caused a loss of lives.
It said the man earlier appealed to the military’s appellate court, which rejected his petition.
Jadhav was arrested in March 2016, and he was sentenced to death by a military tribunal in April.
New Delhi says Jadhav was kidnapped last year from Iran and it has approached the International Court of Justice to secure his release.