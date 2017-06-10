SRINAGAR, India (AP) — The Indian army said Saturday that it foiled infiltration bids by suspected militants from the Pakistani side along a heavily militarized de facto border dividing Kashmir between the two countries and killed six intruders in two days.

Col. Rajesh Kalia, an army spokesman, said the soldiers spotted a group of heavily armed militants in western Uri sector Friday and an exchange of gunfire left five intruders dead.

Kalia said there was another exchange of gunfire with another group of intruders in northwestern Gurez sector Saturday that killed one militant.

He said there were no casualties on the Indian side. There was no independent confirmation of the Indian claim.

India accuses Pakistan of arming and training insurgents who allegedly cross over and attack Indian forces and other targets. Pakistan denies the charge. The rebels have been fighting for independence of Kashmir or its merger with Pakistan since 1989.

Nearly 70,000 people have been killed in the armed uprising and ensuing Indian military crackdown.

Rebel groups have largely been suppressed by Indian forces in recent years. However, public opposition to Indian rule remains deep and is now principally expressed through street protests marked by youths hurling stones at government forces.