SRINAGAR, India (AP) — The Indian army says three Kashmiri rebels were killed in fighting with government forces in the Indian-controlled portion of the disputed Himalayan region.

Army spokesman Col. Rajesh Kalia says the militants were killed early Thursday following a nightlong exchange of gunfire after police and soldiers cordoned off southern Kakpora village.

An Indian army officer has been wounded.

Hundreds of residents defied the security lockdown around the village and clashed with government forces in an attempt to help trapped militants escape.

At least three civilian protesters have been injured after troops fired shotgun pellets and tear gas to stop rock-throwing demonstrators.

Rebel groups have been fighting since 1989 against Indian rule in Kashmir, which is divided between India and Pakistan. Nearly 70,000 people have been killed in the conflict.