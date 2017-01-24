Share story

The Associated Press

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Three militants were killed Tuesday in two gunbattles with government forces in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir, the Indian army said.

Col. Rajesh Kalia said police and soldiers engaged two militants in a village near Ganderbal town after cordoning off the village following a tip.

Kalia said soldiers recovered two rifles at the site of the clash.

An Indian army statement said another person was killed when soldiers intercepted and battled a group of militants in Sunderbani sector near the highly militarized Line of Control that divides the disputed region between India and Pakistan.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The statement said the group of militants had entered the Indian side of Kashmir from the Pakistani-controlled part, and fled back toward the Pakistan-administered portion after the gunbattle.

There was no independent confirmation of the incidents.

Both India and Pakistan claim the Himalayan territory in its entirety. Rebel groups in Indian-controlled Kashmir have been fighting for independence or a merger with Pakistan since 1989. More than 68,000 people have been killed in the armed uprising and ensuing Indian military crackdown.

The Associated Press