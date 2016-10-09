NEW DELHI (AP) — A section of the cargo terminal at New Delhi’s international airport was cordoned off and clearing operations were underway after a suspected radioactive leak on Sunday.
The leak at Indira Gandhi International Airport was suspected to have occurred from a package containing cancer medicines that had arrived as cargo on an Air France plane, said Atul Garg, New Delhi’s fire chief.
The area was cordoned off and a disaster management team was investigating the nature of the suspected radioactive material.
Workers at the cargo terminal were asked to move out of the building as a preventive measure, Garg said.
Rao Narender, an official with the fire service, said the situation was under control.
The cargo terminal is located about 2 kilometers (1 mile) from the airport’s passenger area.
