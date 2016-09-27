Share story

The Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s foreign ministry says New Delhi will not participate in a meeting of South Asian nations to be held in Islamabad in November.

In a statement late Tuesday the ministry said it has written to Nepal, the current chair of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation, that “increasing cross-border terrorist attacks in the region and growing interference in the internal affairs of Member States by one country” have created an environment that is “not conducive,” for a successful summit.

The statement didn’t name Pakistan but tensions between the neighbors and arch-rivals have been high since a militant attack on an army base in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir killed 18 Indian soldiers.

The Himalayan region is divided between the two.

India says evidence indicates that the attackers were from an outlawed militant group based in Pakistan. Pakistan denies the charge.

