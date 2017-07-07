SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Tens of thousands of armed soldiers and police are patrolling deserted streets in Indian-controlled Kashmir to enforce a curfew on the first anniversary of the killing of a charismatic rebel leader.
Security forces Saturday sealed off the hometown of the 22-year-old Burhan Wani, who was killed along with two associates in a brief gunbattle with Indian troops last year.
Authorities have also shut mobile internet services as part of the security lockdown to stop activists from rallying online support against Indian rule.
Separatist leaders, who challenge India’s sovereignty over Kashmir, have called for a strike and protests to honor Wani.
Most Read Stories
- Will Seattle figure out how to deal with its new wealth? | PNW Magazine
- Delta flight to Beijing returns to Sea-Tac after passenger assaults flight attendant; 2 injured
- Microsoft starts layoff of thousands of employees
- Charges: Fists, wine bottles flew after passenger tried to open door on Seattle-Beijing flight
- Million-dollar house is the new normal in one Seattle neighborhood
Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan but claimed by both in its entirety.