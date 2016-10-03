SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Indian and Pakistani troops are firing at each other along the border in divided Kashmir, as Indian troops are searching the site of a gunbattle where an Indian paramilitary soldier was killed.

An Indian army spokesman said Pakistani troops fired with provocation, using small arms and mortar shells in the Poonch sector of the Line of Control separating the Indian- and Pakistan-controlled parts of Kashmir.

A Pakistani army statement said its troops were responding to unprovoked firing by Indian soldiers on Monday.

Both sides said the exchange of fire was continuing.

Indian police said they were searching an Indian army camp that was attacked late Sunday by militants who fired grenades and guns and killed a soldier.