SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Six civilians were killed and nine others wounded by Pakistani shelling in Kashmir on Tuesday, Indian officials said, as cross-border firing by the two countries’ troops escalated in the disputed region.

Police officer Joginder Singh said four people, including two children, were killed by Pakistani shelling in Ramgarh sector.

Civil administrator Pawan Kotwal said two women also died in Rajouri sector in cross-border firing. He said at least nine civilians were injured.

Kotwal said hundreds of civilians living in villages along the frontier have been evacuated to safer places in recent weeks and are spending nights in government-run shelters.

An army officer and a border guard official in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir said Indian soldiers “befittingly” replied to what they described an “unprovoked” violation of a 2003 cease-fire accord.

The officers, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media, said the exchange of fire was continuing at several places along the frontier.

The Indian and Pakistani armies guard the Line of Control that divides the two parts of Kashmir. Each country also has a separate paramilitary border force that guards the frontier separating Indian-controlled Kashmir and the Pakistani province of Punjab.

An Indian soldier was killed and four others were wounded when troops from the two nuclear-armed countries exchanged mortar and gunfire in Rajouri sector on Monday night.

Also Monday, the Pakistani army said Indian troops opened fire across the Line of Control, killing four civilians and wounding six others.

Troops from the two countries have regularly traded fire since last month, when India said it carried out “surgical strikes” against militants in the Pakistan-controlled part of Kashmir. Pakistan dismissed the claim and called on India to produce evidence to back it up.

The tensions have also escalated at the government level, and last week each nation expelled a diplomat.

Two of the three wars between India and Pakistan since 1947 have been fought over their competing claims to Kashmir. Each has administered part of Kashmir since 1947.