LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Indian authorities have handed over to Pakistan two teen-aged boys who mistakenly crossed to the Indian side of disputed Kashmir five months ago and were investigated for alleged involvement in a terrorist attack.
Asif Mahmood, spokesman for Pakistan’s paramilitary rangers, said Friday that Indian officials handed over Ahsan Khurshid and Faisal Awan at the Wahga border point near the eastern city of Lahore, and they were subsequently released to their families.
Officials in Indian-controlled Kashmir said the two were released after investigators found they had no links to attackers who stormed an Indian military camp in September in Kashmir and killed 19 soldiers.
Pakistan and India have tensed relations and fought two of their three wars over the Kashmir region, which both claim in its entirety.
Most Read Stories
- Boeing’s talking with airlines about a ‘797,’ and they like what they hear
- It's finally here: Din Tai Fung is now open in downtown Seattle!
- 2017 Seahawks free agent tracker
- How Bellevue’s India Gants fared in the finale of ‘America's Next Top Model’
- Signings of Luke Joeckel and T.J. Lang would help Seahawks accomplish goal of getting experienced on offensive line
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.