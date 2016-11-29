RENO, Nev. (AP) — Federal officials say an India citizen who received asylum in the U.S. and lived in northern Nevada has pleaded guilty to conspiring to plot terror strikes in the Punjab region of his home country on the border with Pakistan.
Balwinder Singh pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Reno to conspiracy to provide material support and resources to terrorists.
His plea agreement means he’ll face no more than 15 years in federal prison.
The announcement was made by U.S. Attorney Daniel G. Bogden in Nevada, FBI Special Agent in Charge Aaron Rouse in Las Vegas and top U.S. Justice Department national security prosecutor Mary McCord.
Singh has been in federal custody since his arrest in December 2013 in Reno.
His defense attorney, Michael Kennedy, didn’t immediately respond to messages.
