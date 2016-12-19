NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian investigators say they’ve determined that the leader of a Pakistan-based militant group and three others should face trial for an attack on a military air base in northern India that left seven Indian soldiers dead last January.

The National Investigative Agency says it filed a charge sheet against the four on Monday. It says phone intercepts suggest that the four gunmen in the Jan. 2 attack came from Pakistan and were killed by Indian forces.

There was no immediate reaction from Pakistan, but it is unlikely to extradite Maulana Masood Azhar, the Jaish-e-Mohammad group chief, and three other group members to face trial in India.

The agency said its investigation established that the attackers were trained, motivated and radicalized in Pakistan by Azhar and his brother Mufti Abdul Rauf.