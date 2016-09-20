SRINAGAR, India (AP) — The Indian army says Pakistani troops fired bullets at an Indian military position in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir two days after suspected rebels killed 18 Indian soldiers in an audacious attack on a military base.
Indian army spokesman Col. Rajesh Kalia called it a violation of the 2003 cease-fire accord between India and Pakistan.
Kalia gave no other details.
The cease-fire has largely stabilized the highly militarized boundary between the nuclear-armed rivals.
The reported incident Tuesday was in the Uri region, where four suspected rebels entered a crucial Indian military base early Sunday and killed 18 soldiers. The four militants were also killed.
The attack heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, with New Delhi blaming Islamabad-backed militants for the deadly strike.
