Here is a schedule of events to guide you through the week. All times are PST and are subject to change.

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump will take the oath of office outside the Capitol on Friday, officially becoming the 45th president of the United States. But the ceremony is only the centerpiece of the week’s inaugural festivities — and protests.

Thursday, Jan. 19

Noon: Wreath-laying ceremony Trump will begin his public schedule with an inaugural tradition: laying a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery to honor the nation’s fallen soldiers.

1 p.m.: “Make America Great Again!” welcome celebration

Back across the Potomac, Trump will deliver brief remarks at a concert outside the Lincoln Memorial kicking off the inaugural events. The concert will be televised nationally and is free to the public in Washington. Performers include Toby Keith and 3 Doors Down.

4:30 p.m.: Candlelight dinner Trump, Vice President-elect Mike Pence and their families will make an appearance at a candlelight dinner at Washington’s Union Station to thank donors at the inauguration.

Friday, Jan. 20

Inauguration Day begins with quiet prayer. It will end with the president dancing his way across the capital.

Early morning: Private family breakfast If tradition holds, the Trumps and their invited guests will share a private breakfast at Blair House, the president’s guesthouse. They are expected to stay the night there Thursday into Friday.

5:30 a.m.: Private prayer service The president-elect and his family will attend a religious service at St. John’s Episcopal Church, just a short walk from Blair House.

6:30 a.m.: Coffee date at the White House The incoming and departing presidents will meet at the White House with their wives. As is customary, Trump and Obama will then ride together down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol.

8:30 a.m.: Swearing-in ceremony With U.S. officials and other dignitaries gathered on the West Front of the Capitol, the official inauguration ceremony will feature religious leaders with ties to Trump, remarks from Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri, the chairman of the congressional inaugural committee, and musical performances.

Around 9 a.m.: Oath of office and inaugural address Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the oath of office as Trump rests his hand on two Bibles: one he’s owned since childhood and the Lincoln Bible. Trump will then deliver his speech.

Sometime after 9 a.m.: The Obamas depart With Trump installed as president, the Obamas will bid farewell and depart from the East Front of the Capitol.

Luncheon: The luncheon, held for government leaders and friends in the Capitol Rotunda, will feature musical performances, an elaborate menu and remarks to honor the new president and vice president.

After lunch: Review of Armed Forces Trump will review the U.S. armed forces from the East Front of the Capitol after lunch.

Afternoon: Inaugural parade Trump and Pence will lead the parade from the Capitol down Pennsylvania Avenue, with thousands of military personnel representing each branch. Once he has arrived at the White House, Trump will watch the rest of the parade from a reviewing stand there.

4 p.m. and on: Inaugural balls There will be two official inaugural balls, held on separate floors of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, as well as the Armed Services Ball, which will be held at the National Building Museum. Trump is expected to make remarks and take to the dance floor at all three.

Saturday, Jan. 21

The inauguration schedule ends Saturday morning, but tens of thousands of marchers have their say before the day is over.

7 a.m.: National Prayer Service The Washington National Cathedral will host the traditional prayer service for Trump and Pence to begin their terms in prayer and reflection. The service marks the end of the official inaugural schedule.

7 a.m.: The Women’s March on Washington Expected to be the week’s largest protest action, the march begins with a rally at the base of Capitol Hill. The speaker schedule and the route for the marchers have yet to be announced. The march is set to begin moving at 1:15 p.m.