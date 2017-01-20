Follow Donald Trump through Inauguration Day as he becomes the 45th president of the United States.
Read about the inauguration of President Trump, President Obama’s departure from Washington, D.C., and other events surrounding Inauguration Day.
Follow Donald Trump through Inauguration Day as he becomes the 45th president of the United States.
Read about the inauguration of President Trump, President Obama’s departure from Washington, D.C., and other events surrounding Inauguration Day.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.