MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — In the moments after a Minnesota police officer fatally shot Philando Castile, his handcuffed girlfriend began screaming in the back of a patrol car as her 4-year-old daughter begged her to stop.

The Star Tribune reports squad car video from the July 2016 shooting shows Diamond Reynolds and her daughter in the cruiser. The girl can be heard telling her mother to stop swearing because “I don’t want you to get shooted.”

The video was among thousands of files released by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez was acquitted Friday of manslaughter in Castile’s death.

Castile was shot following a traffic stop in the St. Paul suburb of Falcon Heights after informing Yanez he had a gun. Yanez testified that Castile ignored his commands and he feared for his life.

Castile had a permit to carry the weapon.