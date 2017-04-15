It might raise eyebrows elsewhere to know what qualifies as a teardown in New York’s Hamptons.

New development in New York’s Hamptons used to conjure up images of lavish houses popping up in the middle of potato fields. But as more farms and vacant land are being preserved as open space, ever fewer lots are available to build homes. And with soaring land values, coveted beachfront locations already built on and surging demand for new and bigger houses with copious amenities, teardowns in the area have become more pervasive than ever.

But it might raise eyebrows elsewhere to know what qualifies as a teardown in New York’s Hamptons.

To make room for the 11,600-square-foot house that James Michael Howard, a developer and interior designer, finished this month in Bridgehampton, he first had to tear down the four-bedroom, three-bath 1980 house on its 1.1-acre lot. Howard paid $3.7 million for the shingle-style house, formerly owned by “Manchester by the Sea” director Kenneth Lonergan and his wife, J. Smith-Cameron, and built the larger home on speculation.

The fanciful new seven-bedroom, nine-bath house that Howard designed, in collaboration with architects Bobby McAlpine and Greg Tankersley, has 30-foot ceilings with exposed beams, a breakfast nook that seats 10, a 16-seat lower-level theater, a heated in-ground pool and a pool house. Art-filled and fully furnished — down to the candlesticks in the dining room and the books on the cocktail tables — it is on the market for $11,950,000.

Older houses “don’t have the atmosphere people are looking for today and don’t have the light,” Howard said.

Builders of these spec houses “tear down a relatively nice house — that in some parts of the country is a beautiful house — to build their masterpiece house,” said Cody Vichinsky, co-founder of Bespoke Real Estate, an agency based in Water Mill that deals exclusively in $10 million-plus properties.

Some multimillion-dollar homes constructed as recently as 2006 face the wrecking ball. “Waterfront or oceanfront or Triple A big plots of land — people pay premiums to have a select piece of dirt,” Vichinsky said, “because it is the canvas for their vision.”

Even homes built by “noted architects” in the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s, he said, are being bulldozed.

“The hedge-fund guys buy houses for $40 million and knock them down,” said Joe Farrell, a builder who counts about 100 teardowns among the 400 homes he has built in the Hamptons since 1996. “People just want new now.”

In Bridgehampton, a 25-year-old contemporary oceanfront house has “little to no value,” said Vichinsky. The majority of the 1.4-acre $15 million property’s value, he said, is “the land itself and its ability to yield a much more extensive new home with sought-after amenities.” Vichinsky has the listing for the $44.9 million house that will be built in place of the older one on this site: an ultramodern 10,000-square-foot-plus structure with walls of glass, multiple outdoor lounges and a rooftop deck with a garden.

Recently, a $16,850,000 listing for a 4,500-square-foot house on five acres in Southampton was marketed as “ ‘a development opportunity,’ which ultimately led to the sale,” said Michael Cantwell, Bespoke’s chief marketing officer. Because the house was on a site with “awe-inspiring waterfront sunset vistas,” the sales brochure proposed that a new 18,000-square-foot-plus waterfront home might be constructed there.

The property sold last month. “It will likely be redeveloped,” Cantwell said.

In a bucolic region beloved for its light and open space, conservation efforts have significantly curtailed the amount of developable land.

In Southampton, about 6,700 agricultural acres — mostly working, food-producing, sod, equestrian and chicken farms — are left, of which 4,500 are protected from development, said Melanie Cirillo, director of conservation planning for the Peconic Land Trust, a nonprofit land-conservation organization that has helped protect 12,000 acres since 1983.

“We are concerned about that last 2,200 acres,” some of which is in the form of buildable lots, said Cirillo, whose mission involves competing with developers and deep-pocket buyers to help farmers find land. The trust works with landowners, municipalities and town preservation funds, aided by a 2 percent real-estate transfer tax instituted in 1999 to buy development rights and resell the land to farmers at fair market value.

“Land is exorbitant, because there is less of it available,” Cirillo said.

In East Hampton, about 1,400 acres of agricultural land remain, with 1,020 protected and little productive farmland lost in the last decade, said Scott Wilson, the town’s director of land acquisition. “We are going to try to preserve the balance,” Wilson said.

Since January 2015, more than 100 demolition permits for single-family homes have been issued by the town of East Hampton, according to town data. In Southampton, 203 homes have been torn down.

While the open farmland makes it harder to find sites to build on and accelerates the pace of teardowns, some brokers and builders acknowledge that it adds to the value of the new houses.

“The vistas afforded by conserved open space are key to the Hamptons experience,” said Gary DePersia, an associate broker with the Corcoran Group.

Farrell said he has shied away from buying and subdividing farms. “I don’t want to be the guy chopping up farms; I am all for open space,” he said, adding that he prefers shovel-ready lots adjacent to agricultural preserves.

In the past year, he has knocked down nine houses to make room for bigger ones. Three years ago, he paid $8 million for a 6,500-square-foot farmhouse on 2.2 acres in Bridgehampton, which he bought from Luann de Lesseps of “The Real Housewives of New York City.” In its place, he built a 12,000-square-foot estate with 10 bedrooms, 12 baths, a 50-foot heated pool and spa, a sunken tennis court, a pool house and other bells and whistles. The price tag on the new manse: $16,995,000.