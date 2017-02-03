COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian zoologists have found about 30 plastic bags and other plastic waste in the stomach of a beaked whale that had beached on a southwestern Norway coast.
The visibly sick, 2-ton goose-beaked whale was euthanized, Terje Lislevand of Bergen University said Friday.
“The (whale’s) stomach was full of plastic,” Lislevand said, adding that its intestine “had no food, only some remnants of a squid’s head in addition to a thin fat layer.”
Lislevand says the non-biodegradable waste was “probably the reason” why the male whale repeatedly beached last Saturday in shallow waters off Sotra, an island west of Bergen, 200 kilometers (125 miles) northwest of the capital of Oslo.
Most Read Stories
- Bremerton councilwoman arrested at D.C. hearing for Trump's AG pick Jeff Sessions
- Veterans at Starbucks respond to call for boycott over hiring refugees
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Port of Seattle CEO resigns after being placed on unexplained paid leave
- Norwegian Air CEO pledges rock-bottom trans-Atlantic fares with his growing Boeing fleet
It size — about 6 meters (20 feet) — showed the whale was an adult.
The U.N. estimates that 8 million tons of plastic trash are dumped into the world’s oceans each year, he said.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.