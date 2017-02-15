CLEVELAND (AP) — A Las Vegas man who says Justin Bieber assaulted him in Cleveland eight months ago has filed a police report about the fracas.
Thirty-four-year-old Rodney Cannon claims in the report filed Tuesday with Cleveland police that the pop star took Cannon’s sunglasses inside a hotel after a Cleveland Cavaliers playoff game on June 8. He says in the report that Bieber and possibly a bodyguard punched him, and that he wrestled Bieber to the ground to restrain him.
Bieber’s publicist didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment on the accusations.
Cannon referred questions Wednesday about the encounter — and why he waited to file the report — to an attorney who also didn’t immediately return a message.
A Cleveland police spokesman says the episode is under investigation.
