At a time when Trump is mired in a heated scandal — with questions swirling around a Russia investigation and the firing of James Comey as director of the FBI — Greg Gianforte is barreling toward a special election with the president’s endorsement.

BILLINGS, Mont. — A multimillionaire with an East Coast education stepped off a campaign jet here recently and took jabs at reporters, pledged to “drain the swamp” and drowned his opponent in insults and punch lines.

The candidate was Greg Gianforte, a Republican running for Congress in Montana’s closely watched special election. But if it wasn’t immediately obvious where he took his political inspiration, Gianforte spelled it out in five gold-plated letters.

“The first thing we’re going to do is we’re going to work with Donald Trump,” Gianforte said.

At a time when Trump is mired in the most heated scandal of his short administration — with questions swirling around a Russia investigation and the firing of James B. Comey as director of the FBI — Gianforte is barreling toward a special election with the full-throated endorsement of the president. And voting day, which is Thursday, May 25, will be watched nationally for any signs that Trump, his tactics or his style of politics are wearing thin with voters who overwhelmingly supported him in November.

Could Trump’s brash, in-your-face approach work for another politician? Or have the president’s stumbles clouded supporters’ views of him and anyone who takes Trump as a role model?

While candidates in recent special elections in Kansas and Georgia have played down connections to Trump, Gianforte has hewed particularly close to the president’s narrative: He promotes his outsider status (he has never held office) and his business acumen (his software empire, RightNow Technologies, started in a basement), and takes aim at sanctuary states and “the liberal elite” whenever he can. He’s crisscrossed the state with the president’s son, Donald Jr., and stumped with Vice President Mike Pence and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.

Gianforte’s critics are already going after his supposed Russia ties — he holds about $250,000 in funds that include shares in Russian companies.

All that is missing, it seems, is the provocative Twitter habit.

The similarities have struck a chord with Montanans. “I’m voting for Greg. Period,” Nancy Dehler, 69, said in a recent interview. “He’s outspoken. He’s not a politician. And he’s a successful businessman.” She characterized her endorsement of Gianforte as a push for Trump’s agenda, including less spending on welfare, a key issue for her. As for the turmoil surrounding the president, she said, “the media is doing everything they can do to lie about him.”

The race has pitted Gianforte, 56, who moved to Bozeman from New Jersey in the 1990s, against Rob Quist, 69, a country-music artist who has spent nearly 50 years singing about the state’s big sky and snowy peaks. They are running to fill the at-large seat vacated by Zinke. Because the state has just 1 million people, the winner will be Montana’s only representative in Congress. The stakes, as Gianforte put it, are “huge.”

Gianforte billed himself as a Trump acolyte who would repeal Obamacare, slash spending and open development on the state’s public lands. Quist said he would fight to protect health insurance, encourage student-debt forgiveness and keep drillers off federal acres.

The state runs red and Trump won here by 20 points in November. But Montanans are famously independent, a tradition strengthened during the days when a copper company ran state politics, fueling a strong labor culture and a distrust of corporations. People here have often refused political labels, split tickets and voted person over party.

A late-April poll, conducted by Garin-Hart-Yang Research Group on behalf of Democrats, showed that 44 percent of surveyed voters intended to cast a ballot for Gianforte, while 38 percent intended to do so for Quist.

A more recent survey suggested the race may be tightening.

In Montana — vast, rural and home to an increasingly large senior population — the election is also shaping up to be a battle over the state’s future at a time when cities are booming but many rural communities are not, and coal, oil, gas and agriculture sales have dipped, stressing the state budget.

Most critically, the state is among the most federally dependent in the nation: Almost 40 percent of its money comes from Washington. The Trump agenda that Gianforte promotes could offer mixed results, rolling back regulations that many people say hamper growth, while pulling dollars from small, isolated towns.

Recent Gianforte events played out like extensions of the 2016 Trump campaign: With a phalanx of protesters outside, Gianforte referred to his opponent as “Nancy Pelosi in a cowboy hat” and the president’s son Donald entered to calls of “Trump! Trump! Trump!”

Among the attendees of a recent rally was Rolly Halverson, 69, a retired rancher who said he saw the country speeding toward fiscal ruin, with two businessman as the only answer. Gianforte, he said, is a Trump proxy who “brags less than the Donald.” Which is a positive.

“I’m still a believer in Donald Trump,” he said this week. “If anybody is going to help Trump, it’s going to be Gianforte. And you know, I’m not the biggest fan of Trump and how he goes on and on about himself. But I’ll stomach that with the thought that maybe those guys will — maybe, maybe — be able to change things.”

Gianforte started RightNow Technologies in Bozeman in 1997, expanding it into one of the city’s largest private employers and helping to kick off a regional tech boom. Quist grew up on a Montana ranch and traveled widely with Mission Mountain Wood Band, a 1970s group.

While Gianforte has toured with the president’s allies, Quist has traversed the state in a rented Winnebago, with a bandmate as his chauffeur. On Thursday Quist’s campaign said he had raised $5 million, including more than 200,000 contributions averaging just under $24. Over the weekend, Sen. Bernie Sanders joined Quist on the campaign trail.

Gianforte had raised $3.3 million between January and early May, according to federal filings.

Quist supporters balked at the idea of another multimillionaire in Washington.

“We’re already eating ramen in a 500-square-foot family housing apartment, the four of us,” said Mychiel Rauch, 27, who is working toward a microbiology degree and raising two children with her husband. They rely on food stamps and federal assistance for day care and fear cuts to these programs. “Gianforte,” she said, “doesn’t represent me at all.”

But Jim Vaskey, 60, said he saw the Gianforte fortune differently — not as proof that he doesn’t understand everyday people, but as evidence that he’ll be independent if he makes it to Washington. “Why I was for Trump is why I am for Gianforte,” he said. “He is beholden to nobody.”