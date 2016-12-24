The council’s edict is not legally binding, but it is adding to growing political, ethnic and religious tensions prompted by the prosecution of Jakarta’s popular governor, who is Christian and ethnic Chinese, for blasphemy.

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Apit Abdullah does not believe in Santa Claus.

That is not surprising, considering that he is 18. But Apit, a Muslim, was wearing a red Santa hat at the cafe where he works, inside the largest upscale shopping mall in Jakarta, the Indonesian capital.

“It’s showing respect for the holiday,” he said of his Christmas-themed hat as he cleaned a window. “It’s no problem.”

Others, however, are trying to make it one.

This month, the Indonesian Ulema Council, the country’s largest body of Islamic clerics, issued a religious edict barring Muslims from wearing Christmas-themed clothing, specifically those working in shopping malls, department stores and restaurants.

The council’s edict, known as a fatwa, is not legally binding, but it is adding to growing political, ethnic and religious tensions prompted by the prosecution of Jakarta’s popular governor, who is Christian and ethnic Chinese, for blasphemy.

Analysts and supporters of the governor, Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, said the case against him was orchestrated by opposition political parties to sideline him before a hotly contested election scheduled for February. The blasphemy accusations set off street protests in Jakarta in recent weeks that drew hundreds of thousands of conservative Islamists demanding that Basuki be jailed or killed.

Although Indonesia is the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation, it has a secular government and influential Christian, Hindu and Buddhist minorities. Christmas decorations, including trees, Santa statues and light displays, are common at shopping malls and hotels across the country each December.

Last Sunday, members of the Islamic Defenders Front, a hard-line group with a long history of violence against religious minorities, conducted sweeps on stores in Surabaya, the capital of East Java province and Indonesia’s second-largest city, to check that Muslims were not wearing Christmas-themed clothing.

Analysts said they fear the edict could provoke religiously motivated violence.

“The Islamists are pushing boundaries and gaining ground,” said Rainer Heufers, executive director of the Center for Indonesian Policy Studies, a nongovernmental think tank.

While the Indonesian National Police said they would not enforce the religious order, officers made no effort to arrest the Islamists who visited stores in Surabaya, and escorted them to prevent clashes with non-Muslims. There were no reports of altercations or anyone being injured, but there were accounts that the Islamists sought to intimidate shop managers and workers into obeying the edict.

On Wednesday, police killed three people suspected of terrorism in a firefight on the outskirts of Jakarta. They arrested three others armed with explosives who were believed to be planning suicide bombings on Christian targets on Christmas, further heightening tensions.

The arrests and supposed plots have prompted foreign embassies, including that of the United States, to issue security warnings to their citizens living in or traveling through Indonesia.

The Indonesian Ulema Council defended its edict against Muslim workers wearing Santa hats, fake reindeer antlers and other Christmas-style clothing, saying it was “based on feedback from Muslim congregations.” The feedback asserted that Muslim shop workers were being compelled to wear clothing associated with Christianity, according to Ma’ruf Amin, the council’s chairman.

Many Indonesians, however, think the edict may be politically and racially motivated. Some note that in October, the council issued an edict forbidding Muslims from voting for non-Muslim candidates such as Basuki.

The governor is on trial over comments he made during a speech to fishermen in late September, when he lightheartedly cited the Quran and said it would be perfectly acceptable for Muslim voters to choose a Christian in the February election.

Analysts say the edict against Muslims wearing Christmas-themed clothing is another example of the conservative agenda of Indonesian Islamist groups.

“They’ve seen a new space that they’ve got and are trying to push forward,” Heufers said. “Unfortunately, it’s a very smart move.”

For Lia Ramhawati, 36, who sells perfume at an upscale department store in central Jakarta, the uproar over Christmas clothes is much ado about nothing.

Although she and her colleagues have never been asked by management to wear Christmas attire, Lia, who is Muslim, said she would have no problem doing so.

“If the bosses tell us, we really don’t have a choice,” she said. “But I don’t care. It’s just about showing respect for Christians.”