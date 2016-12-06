COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Authorities say a police officer has hit by shots fired near a police station in suburban Copenhagen. The condition of the officer was unknown.

Police in Albertslund, west of Copenhagen, sent out two brief tweets Tuesday confirming the episode. Police later tweeted that an officer had been hit and a “possible” shooter had been arrested.

Danish media showed footage of police officers in bulletproof vests with handguns and automatic weapons outside the police station.

It was the second such incident in recent months. In September, a man shot two police officers — seriously wounding one — and a bystander in a Copenhagen neighborhood known for its thriving hashish trade. The shooter eventually died.