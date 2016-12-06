COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Authorities say a police officer has hit by shots fired near a police station in suburban Copenhagen. The condition of the officer was unknown.
Police in Albertslund, west of Copenhagen, sent out two brief tweets Tuesday confirming the episode. Police later tweeted that an officer had been hit and a “possible” shooter had been arrested.
Danish media showed footage of police officers in bulletproof vests with handguns and automatic weapons outside the police station.
It was the second such incident in recent months. In September, a man shot two police officers — seriously wounding one — and a bystander in a Copenhagen neighborhood known for its thriving hashish trade. The shooter eventually died.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon unveils smart convenience store sans checkouts, cashiers WATCH
- What national media are saying about UW Huskies in College Football Playoff, matchup with Alabama
- Seahawks surprised by Cam Newton's first-play absence — and the reason
- Watch: Boat called ‘Nap Tyme’ collides with Washington State Ferry near Vashon Island
- Day 1 updates for the Mariners at the MLB Winter Meetings: And so it begins ...
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.