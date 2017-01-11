JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Amnesty International says the lack of justice in Central Africa Republic is so acute that some victims are forced to live daily lives alongside their aggressors.

A new report Wednesday says years of deadly violence between Christians and Muslims have devastated an already deeply impoverished country.

Government powers are so weak that hundreds have escaped in large-scale prison breaks, and lack of resources means many of those accused of the worst crimes remain free. Just eight of 35 prisons function.

Amnesty is calling for international donors to help rebuild the justice system and create a Special Criminal Court to counter “impunity on a staggering scale.”

The group’s Central Africa researcher Ilaria Allegrozzi says thousands of victims of rape and other war crimes “are still waiting for justice to be served.”