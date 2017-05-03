LONDON (AP) — Two artists over 50 are among finalists for the prestigious Turner Prize, famed for launching the careers of Damien Hirst and other members of the “Young British Artists” generation.

Organizers have removed an upper age limit of 50 for nominees.

Finalists announced Wednesday are British painter Hurvin Anderson, whose images often draw on his Caribbean heritage; Lubaina Himid, one of the U.K.’s leading black female artists; German-born multidisciplinary artist Andrea Buttner; and Palestinian-English artist Rosalind Nashashibi, whose work includes the film “Electric Gaza.”

Anderson is 52 and Himid 62, while Buttner and Nashashibi are in their 40s.

The winner of the 25,000 pound ($32,000) prize will be announced Dec. 5.

Founded in 1984, the prize goes to a U.K.-based artist and often sparks debate about the value of modern art.