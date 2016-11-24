WASHINGTON, Mass. (AP) — James Taylor has a Thanksgiving message for his fans: Gratitude improves your attitude.
The singer says in an email that giving thanks is the key to overcoming setbacks and dealing with reversals of fortune.
He writes: “To whom we give it is a big question but just go ahead on and do it. Gratitude is the way to an improved attitude, dude.”
Taylor then gets a little spacey in Thursday’s message, speculating about the possibility that other distant worlds in the cosmos might support life.
The 68-year-old musician, who lives in the Berkshires of western Massachusetts, ends by saying: “To have been born in human form and consciousness aboard this unbelievably beneficent planet is an incredible stroke of luck. Dig it.”
