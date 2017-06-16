Researchers say the number of cases in the country’s backlogged immigration courts has surged to nearly 600,000, jumping more than 100,000 in the last year.
The Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse at Syracuse University said Friday the caseload was up 16 percent in May from eight months ago. That’s a bigger increase than in each of the last two fiscal years.
TRAC co-director Susan Long says the data does not show a big change since President Donald Trump took office, continuing on a trend from the end of the Obama administration. She says there’s a lag in when cases are filed with court, so many of these were likely initiated during the Obama administration.
The backlog has been rising in recent years, especially since a surge of unaccompanied children and people traveling as families began arriving on the U.S.-Mexico border.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon to buy Whole Foods for $13.7 billion in bid to become major grocer
- UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? | Danny Westneat
- Seattle’s mega-commuters: We spend more time than ever traveling to work | FYI Guy
- 2-year-old thinks Seattle bride is a real-life princess -- and the photos go viral
- Seattle police release ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen’s arrest video: ‘I suppose I gotta pay the piper’ WATCH