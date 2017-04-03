SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Federal immigration agents say they have arrested 153 immigrants in South Texas with criminal records or who were living in the country illegally.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Monday the arrests were part of a 12-day enforcement operation which ended last month.

Most of the arrests — 62 — took place in San Antonio.

Other arrests included: 38 in Harlingen; 29 in Laredo; and 24 in the Austin/Waco area.

According to an ICE statement, most of the immigrants targeted by the operation had criminal histories that included convictions for various crimes, including: sexual assault, burglary, and cocaine possession.

ICE has said such operations in Texas and around the country are business as usual. But immigration advocates have alleged the operations have also targeted individuals who are not dangerous criminals.