ATLANTA (AP) — A judge says the Georgia university system must allow immigrants to pay in-state tuition if they’ve been granted temporary permission by the federal government to stay in the U.S.
Georgia’s state colleges and universities require verification of “lawful presence” in the U.S. for in-state tuition. The Board of Regents had said students with temporary permission to stay under a 2012 program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, didn’t meet that requirement.
But the judge noted that the Department of Homeland Security website says a person who has received deferred action is considered lawfully present. The opinion issued Friday orders the university system to allow these students to pay in-state tuition.
A university system spokesman did not immediately have a comment Tuesday.
Most Read Stories
- 2 firetrucks collide, sending 8 firefighters to hospital, damaging Seattle storefront VIEW
- Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Green Lake
- What the national media are saying about Russell Wilson and 'struggling' Seahawks heading into NFL playoffs
- Snatching health from millions | Paul Krugman / Syndicated columnist
- Huskies expected to be hit hard by early departures for NFL draft
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.