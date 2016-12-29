In the weeks before and after the election of Donald Trump, whose promise to deport millions of immigrants was a central theme of his campaign, the number of couples getting marriage licenses has surged.

NEW YORK — It was about 8 a.m. on a Monday when Matthew Sabato looked across the studio in New York City, where he lives with his partner, Pedro Silva, an artist. “Put down the paintbrush,” he recalls saying. “Let’s go to City Hall.”

For months, they had been discussing their future. But after the November election, formalizing their commitment became a priority.

“He’s foreign,” Sabato said. Silva, who is from Brazil, is in the United States on a tourist visa, which expires in February.

In the weeks before and after the election of Donald Trump, whose promise to deport millions of immigrants was a central theme of his campaign, the number of couples getting marriage licenses has surged.

While there is no data explaining why, many immigrants say they are feeling an urgency to put a ring on before Inauguration Day.

In November, the New York City clerk’s office issued 6,929 marriage licenses, a 23 percent increase from November 2015, and performed 4,590 ceremonies, an increase of almost 19 percent.

Clerks in Illinois, Michigan, Texas, Florida and California also reported a recent rise in marriages.

The Cook County clerk’s office, which includes Chicago, issued 3,115 licenses in December, a 40 percent jump from the same period last year. The Wayne County clerk in Michigan, which includes Detroit, issued 497 licenses last month, an 11 percent rise from year earlier, and the Los Angeles County clerk issued 3,465 licenses, a 10 percent jump.