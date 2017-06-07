NEW YORK (AP) — Supermodel Iman has paid tribute to late husband David Bowie on what would have been their 25th wedding anniversary.
Iman posted a photo of Bowie kissing her forehead on Twitter on Tuesday. The post included the words, “I would walk forever, just to be in your arms again.” She tweeted, “June 6th #BowieForever,” with the picture.
Bowie and Iman officially married in Switzerland in April 1992, but held a church ceremony in Italy on June 6 of that year. They had one daughter together, who’s now 16.
Bowie died last year at 69, following a battle with cancer.
Most Read Stories
- No escape for priced-out Seattleites: Home prices set record for an hour’s drive in every direction
- 'New external threat information' cancels classes again Monday at The Evergreen State College
- The Evergreen State College: No safety, no learning, no future | Editorial
- Seattle will tax sugary soda — but not diet
- Don’t fear Washington state’s only rattlesnake — get to know it, biologist urges WATCH