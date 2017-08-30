JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a suburban Chicago woman apparently killed her twin 5-year-old daughters before shooting and killing herself.

Autopsies were performed Tuesday on the bodies of 41-year-old Celisa Henning and daughters, Makayla and Addison, who were found dead in their Joliet home Monday by Henning’s husband and the girls’ father, Steven Henning.

His mother, Norma Henning, told The (DeKalb) Daily Chronicle that her daughter-in-law had been suffering from health problems since a car accident and had seen 20 or 30 doctors who couldn’t determine what was wrong with her.

His father, Dennis Henning, described Celisa Henning as a “troubled girl” when reached by the Chicago Tribune .

The Will County coroner’s office says a manner of the deaths will be determined upon the conclusion of the police investigation, and autopsy and toxicology reports.

___

