SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say an Illinois man has died after falling 25 feet under the stage at a concert.
Sangamon County coroner’s office tells The (Springfield) State Journal-Register (http://bit.ly/2mPZZmr ) that 51-year-old John Kremitzki of Petersburg died Monday afternoon. Coroner Cinda Edwards says an autopsy Tuesday found he died from blunt force injuries related to the fall. Edwards thinks “it was a pure accident.”
The fall happened Sunday night during a performance Brit Floyd, a Pink Floyd tribute show, at University of Illinois Springfield’s Sangamon Auditorium. University spokesman Derek Schnapp says the school’s police department is handling the investigation.
Information from: The State Journal-Register, http://www.sj-r.com
