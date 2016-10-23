COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho reported a 3.8 percent unemployment rate in September, which was unchanged from August.

The Spokesman-Review reports (http://bit.ly/2eAZNAP ) that the state Department of Labor says about 2,000 jobs were added during that time.

The leisure and hospitality industries had strong growth. State officials say that bucks the typical trend of downsizing at the end of summer.

Education and health services, construction, government, manufacturing and natural resources also added jobs during the month.

Kootenai County reported a 4.6 percent unemployment rate in September.

Rates for other North Idaho counties were: Benewah, 5.9 percent; Bonner, 5.2 percent; Boundary, 4.6 percent and Shoshone, 6.7 percent.

___

Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com