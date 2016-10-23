COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho reported a 3.8 percent unemployment rate in September, which was unchanged from August.
The Spokesman-Review reports (http://bit.ly/2eAZNAP ) that the state Department of Labor says about 2,000 jobs were added during that time.
The leisure and hospitality industries had strong growth. State officials say that bucks the typical trend of downsizing at the end of summer.
Education and health services, construction, government, manufacturing and natural resources also added jobs during the month.
Most Read Stories
- Woman fatally shot by deputies on Muckleshoot tribal land was pregnant
- Seattle skyline is tops in construction cranes — more than any other U.S. city
- Kremlin: demands for Assad's departure "thoughtless"
- Complete coverage: No. 5 Huskies roll to 41-17 victory over Oregon State Beavers VIEW
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
Kootenai County reported a 4.6 percent unemployment rate in September.
Rates for other North Idaho counties were: Benewah, 5.9 percent; Bonner, 5.2 percent; Boundary, 4.6 percent and Shoshone, 6.7 percent.
___
Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.