MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho judge has ordered two teenagers to undergo psychological evaluations to determine whether or not they are competent to stand trial in connection to the shooting death of a man they were camping with.
The Lewiston Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2vzCPVG ) attorneys for 18-year-old Matthew McKetta and 17-year-old Keagan C. Tennant filed to seek the psychological evaluations and the court granted the evaluations on Tuesday.
Police say Tennant is accused of shooting 18-year-old Tim Reeves once in the face with a rifle following a game of Russian roulette and then conspiring with McKetta to hide Reeves’ body.
Both Tennant and McKetta remain incarcerated at the Latah County Jail on $500,000 bonds after being extradited from Washington state. They are accused of fleeing to the state and were caught by authorities about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of the Canadian border.
___
Information from: Lewiston Tribune, http://www.lmtribune.com