POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Idaho State University says football coach Mike Kramer has retired and a former assistant will take over head coaching duties.
The school on Thursday said Kramer’s retirement goes into effect immediately and that Rob Phenicie is the new head coach.
The Bengals went 18-50 under Kramer with the team’s best year in 2014 when it went 8-4 and nearly made the FCS playoffs.
Kramer had one more year on a three-year contract extension.
His retirement comes one week before spring football practice starts.
Kramer previously coached at Eastern Washington and Montana State.
