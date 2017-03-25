BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho inmates are asking a judge to hold the state in contempt after saying prison officials repeatedly violated a settlement plan in a long-running lawsuit over health care, leading to serious injuries and even some prisoner deaths.

In documents filed in federal court, Idaho State Correctional Institution inmates allege some sick prisoners were forced to undergo amputations after bedsores went untreated and others were left unbathed or without enough food and water. They also contend the state failed to adequately monitor its health care provider, Corizon.

Idaho’s corrections director says his department has been making an all-out effort to successfully resolve the 36-year-old lawsuit. Corizon spokeswoman Martha Harbin says the company strives to provide quality health care. She says a lawsuit is not necessarily indicative of wrongdoing.