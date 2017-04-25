BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The fluke discovery of children’s bones protruding from a badger hole in Idaho has investigators trying to determine if they’re dealing with a double homicide or the disturbed grave of young 19th century emigrants who died going west on the Oregon Trail.
Authorities thought one body was found earlier this month in high desert sagebrush steppe.
But a forensic anthropologist determined the bones are from two children.
Elmore County Undersheriff Greg Berry said Tuesday that carbon dating results expected in several weeks should determine when the children died.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle just broke a 122-year-old record for rain — because of course it did
- New wife feels sting of inheritance-plan snub | Dear Carolyn
- Fishing 101 can help parents cope with daughter’s nasty ‘best friend’ | Dear Carolyn
- Texas football player’s story prompts probe of Garfield High School recruitment
- So far, Huskies putting together the highest-ranked recruiting class of the Chris Petersen era
That should help investigators decide whether the site was an Oregon Trail grave or a possible dumping spot for homicide victims.
Idaho Department of Fish and Game workers stumbled across the bones sticking out of the badger hole on U.S.-owned land.
___
Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.