SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — An identification bracelet lost by a soldier from central New York more than 70 years ago has been found near the beaches of Normandy.
WSTM-TV in Syracuse reports (http://bit.ly/2nHyhUy ) Army Sgt. John Hill, of Syracuse, landed in France on June 7, 1944, a day after the Allied invasion began.
Somewhere along the way, he lost the ID bracelet given to him by his mother. During World War II it was common for service members to be given the bracelets by loved-ones before being sent overseas.
In February, Matthieu Delamontte found a bracelet with Hill’s name and serial number while using a metal detector in a field near Normandy. He tracked down the 93-year-old veteran with the help of a Syracuse librarian.
Most Read Stories
- Dozens of University of Washington programs make top 10 in new global ranking
- Seahawks GM John Schneider on Richard Sherman trade rumors: 'What you've seen lately in the news is real'
- What luck: We dithered so long, Bertha’s tunnel now makes more sense | Danny Westneat VIEW
- Norwegian launches Seattle-London flights with $199 one-way fares
- The mysterious end of McCormick's in Seattle, plus 13 more restaurant and bar closures
The two men recently met on Skype. Delamontte will be sending the bracelet to Hill soon.
___
Information from: WSTM-TV, http://www.wstm.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.