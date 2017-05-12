BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — The iconic Hoover Dam near Las Vegas was lit up in turquoise in honor of National Women’s Lung Health Week.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2pG1CQw ) that the National Historic Landmark changed colors for two hours Thursday night.
The Hoover Dam opened in 1936, generating the first electric power produced by the dam.
Located at the Nevada-Arizona border, the Hoover Dam and other Colorado River facilities now provide drinking water and hydropower to about 40 million residents, farms, tribes and businesses in seven states in the Southwest.
The High Roller observation wheel on the Las Vegas Strip also marked the occasion by coordinating its colors to turquoise.
