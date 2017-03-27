JESSUP, Md. (AP) — Immigration officials say the father of a high school student charged with raping a 14-year-old girl in a school bathroom in Maryland has been arrested after a review of his status in the United States.
According to media reports, a spokeswoman for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement Monday that 43-year-old Adolfo Sanchez-Reyes was arrested Friday. She says a review of Sanchez-Reyes’ immigration history shows that he is in the United States illegally.
Officials say Sanchez-Reyes and his son, 18-year-old Henry Sanchez, are Guatemalan nationals.
Henry Sanchez and 17-year-old Jose Montano were charged with raping a student at Rockville High School on March 16.
The ICE spokeswoman says Sanchez-Reyes is being held in the Howard County Detention Center and was ordered to appear in immigration court.
