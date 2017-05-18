ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) — An Indonesian man who was seeking asylum in New Jersey and had been living in the United States for 16 years has been deported.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials say Arino Massie was deported to Indonesia on Thursday after being held at the Elizabeth Detention Center since last week. Massie leaves behind his wife and a 13-year-old son, who is a U.S. citizen.
Massie was one of four Indonesian Christian men who were detained by ICE last week after checking in with officials in Newark. The other three men remain in detention. They all had escaped religious persecution in Indonesia in the 1990s.
NJ.com reports (http://bit.ly/2rxNqdF ) Massie’s supporters rallied outside the detention center Thursday afternoon, but he had already been deported.
Information from: NJ.com, http://www.nj.com