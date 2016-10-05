JERUSALEM (AP) — The prosecutor’s office of the International Criminal Court says it is sending a delegation to Israel and the West Bank to address the Israeli and Palestinian public about its preliminary examination of possible war crimes committed in the Palestinian territories.

In a statement, the prosecutor’s office says its delegation is arriving Wednesday to “address any misperceptions” about the court. It says the delegation will hold meetings with Israeli and Palestinian officials, grant media interviews to Israeli and Palestinian press, and participate in events at academic institutions.

The ICC’s prosecutor launched its examination in January. Palestinian officials submitted materials regarding Israeli conduct in the Gaza Strip and settlement construction in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. The ICC probe aims to establish if there are grounds to open a full-scale investigation.