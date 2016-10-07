BALTIMORE (AP) — Federal prosecutors say the husband of an Army soldier stationed at Fort Meade, Maryland, has been charged, along with his girlfriend, in her shooting death.

Anne Arundel County Police say 24-year-old Pfc. Karlyn Ramirez was found dead of a gunshot wound in her townhome near the base on Aug. 25, 2015. Authorities say Ramirez’s 5-month-old daughter was found unharmed next to her.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Baltimore says in news release that Ramirez’s husband, 35-year-old Maliek Kearney, and Kearney’s girlfriend, 31-year-old Dolores Delgado, were arrested in San Antonio Thursday.

Maryland prosecutors say Kearney and Delgado were indicted Tuesday on a charge of interstate travel to commit domestic violence resulting in death.

Kearney’s lawyer tells the San Antonio Express-News that his client says he is innocent.