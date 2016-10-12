MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Nicole is heading toward Bermuda as a Category 2 storm.

Nicole’s maximum sustained winds increased early Wednesday to near 100 mph (155 kph). The U.S. National Hurricane Center says some strengthening is possible and Nicole could be near major hurricane strength later in the day.

The storm is centered about 330 miles (535 kilometers) south-southwest of Bermuda, where a hurricane warning is in effect, and is moving north-northwest near 7 mph (11 kph).