Parts of Texas hit by Hurricane Harvey could get more rainfall in a week than Seattle has since Jan. 1.

Hurricane Harvey is revving up to dump as much as 35 inches of rain in parts of southeast Texas, meteorologists say.

Here’s a little perspective: that’s more rainfall than Seattle has measured all year, according to the National Weather Service. Since Jan. 1, Seattle has had 28.42 inches of rain. And in an average year, Seattle gets 37.49 inches of rainfall.

Harvey’s slow speed of about 10 mph could allow it to dump heavy rain for days on the Gulf Coast, Brian McNoldy, University of Miami senior hurricane researcher, told The Associated Press.

Catastrophic flooding is expected! Now is the time to take shelter and prepare for high water impacts for the next several days! #txflood pic.twitter.com/SlZIBSithV — NWSWGRFC (@NWSWGRFC) August 25, 2017

A potentially deadly storm surge — the push inland of abnormally high ocean water — could reach 12 feet, the National Hurricane Center warned, calling Harvey life-threatening. Harvey’s forecast path is of the type that could keep it strong for longer, with devastating rain and forceful wind lasting for several days.

“It’s a very dangerous storm,” National Weather Service Director Louis Uccellini told The Associated Press. “It does have all the ingredients it needs to intensify. And we’re seeing that intensification occur quite rapidly.”

Information from The Associated Press is included in this report.